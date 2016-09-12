BuzzFeed News

People Are Using #AfterSeptember11 To Share Their Stories Of Discrimination

"My mother told me not to tell anyone my ethnicity and not to speak my language in public because she was afraid for me"

By Julie Gerstein

Posted on September 12, 2016, at 3:01 p.m. ET

On Sunday, the world observed the 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the lives of those lost in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

But for some, their mourning was mixed with reflection, as they contemplated how their lives had shifted in the new post-9/11 landscape.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Many used the Twitter hashtag #afterSeptember11 to share how their lives as people of color and Muslims had been altered since the attacks.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A tweet from Ahmed Mohamed, a Texas student who was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school in 2015, was retweeted more than 25,000 times.

#afterseptember11 I got falsely accused, humilated, and fingerprinted at age of 14.
Ahmed Mohamed @IStandWithAhmed

#afterseptember11 I got falsely accused, humilated, and fingerprinted at age of 14.

Twitter: @IStandWithAhmed
Some recalled being harassed as children.

Twitter: @abelsqotf

Others shared the experiences of their family members.

Twitter: @TheChickenEater

Others recounted the taunting they received from peers.

Twitter
Twitter
Twitter: @radicaltasneem

And the abuse they witnessed their parents receiving.

Twitter: @Raizand_

Some said they knew people who went as far as to change their name.

Twitter: @infamous_sina

And deny their culture.

Twitter: @sassysideboob

Many people said the hashtag really made them think.

Twitter: @rperez296
