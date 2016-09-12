People Are Using #AfterSeptember11 To Share Their Stories Of Discrimination
"My mother told me not to tell anyone my ethnicity and not to speak my language in public because she was afraid for me"
On Sunday, the world observed the 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the lives of those lost in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania.
But for some, their mourning was mixed with reflection, as they contemplated how their lives had shifted in the new post-9/11 landscape.
Many used the Twitter hashtag #afterSeptember11 to share how their lives as people of color and Muslims had been altered since the attacks.
A tweet from Ahmed Mohamed, a Texas student who was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school in 2015, was retweeted more than 25,000 times.
Some recalled being harassed as children.
Others shared the experiences of their family members.
Others recounted the taunting they received from peers.
And the abuse they witnessed their parents receiving.
Some said they knew people who went as far as to change their name.
And deny their culture.
Many people said the hashtag really made them think.
