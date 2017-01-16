Anyway, A Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Just Dropped Out Of Trump's Inauguration Festivities, Too
B Street? More like C YA LATER STREET.
Bad news for fans of Bruce Springsteen cover bands. And Chris Christie. And Donald Trump.
On Monday, the Boss tribute outfit B Street Band announced on Facebook that they'd decided to withdraw from performing at New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's inauguration gala.
According to a post on the band's Facebook page, they chose to back out "based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band."
"Bruce's music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers," the band's post continued.
Not surprisingly, some were critical of the band.
Others commended the band's decision.
Some also came up with a back-up to the back-up plan.
Trump's inaugural festivities have already suffered some dropouts. Other notable performers to drop out include Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Bocelli.
So who's left? Well...
If you're really craving quality time with the B Street crew you can catch them this week at the Steinhart School After Prom fundraiser in Hamilton, New Jersey. So there's that!
