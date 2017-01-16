BuzzFeed News

Anyway, A Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Just Dropped Out Of Trump's Inauguration Festivities, Too

Anyway, A Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Just Dropped Out Of Trump's Inauguration Festivities, Too

B Street? More like C YA LATER STREET.

By Julie Gerstein

Julie Gerstein

Posted on January 16, 2017, at 5:31 p.m. ET

Bad news for fans of Bruce Springsteen cover bands. And Chris Christie. And Donald Trump.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

On Monday, the Boss tribute outfit B Street Band announced on Facebook that they'd decided to withdraw from performing at New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's inauguration gala.

Facebook: TheBStreetBand

This would have been their third time performing at an inauguration party.

According to a post on the band's Facebook page, they chose to back out "based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band."

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen was a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and in a 2016 interview with Britain's Channel 4 referred to Trump as a "flagrant, toxic narcissist."

"Bruce's music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers," the band's post continued.

Facebook: TheBStreetBand

"We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, [sic] of Bruce Springsteen."

Not surprisingly, some were critical of the band.

Twitter

Others commended the band's decision.

Some also came up with a back-up to the back-up plan.

Trump's inaugural festivities have already suffered some dropouts. Other notable performers to drop out include Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Bocelli.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Getty Images

So who's left? Well...

Twitter

If you're really craving quality time with the B Street crew you can catch them this week at the Steinhart School After Prom fundraiser in Hamilton, New Jersey. So there's that!

bstreetband.com
