Usain Bolt's Mom Just Wants Him To Get Married Already

sports / olympics

Usain's mom is basically your mom.

By Julie Gerstein

Headshot of Julie Gerstein

Julie Gerstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 13, 2016, at 1:24 p.m. ET

Usain Bolt is the defending gold medal Olympics sprinter, a world recorder holder, and the fastest man alive.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Also, you might know him from this ~signature~ move.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

But guess what? Despite all that, Usain Bolt's mom Jennifer just wants grandchildren, OKAY?

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"I would hope he'll settle down, get married and start his family," Jennifer told CNN about his post-Olympics life.

Michael Steele / Getty Images
"I know he'll settle down because he has said it," she continued. "He told me many times that he's going to start his family."

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images

"Stop running away from your feelings." — Usain Bolt's mom, probably.

Jamaica&#x27;s Usain Bolt competes in the Men&#x27;s 100m Round 1 during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

OKAY MOM, WE GET IT.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

I'm sure he's just waiting 'til he meets someone that can keep up with him.

Sorry, I&#x27;ll see myself out.
Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

