A Smiling Fox News Anchor Said A Hurricane Will Kill Everyone And Their Children
"...And your kids die, too."
Please stop whatever you're doing and watch Fox News anchor Shepard Smith explain how Hurricane Matthew might totally fuck up eastern Florida.
Smith advised the people of Florida that if the hurricane veers a bit more inland there could be major damage and lives lost.
HOLD UP. Did Shepard Smith just tell me my kids were going to die? And did he seem kind of...HAPPY ABOUT IT?
AND 👏 YOUR 👏 KIDS 👏 DIE 👏 TOO 👏
RIP us and RIP Shepard Smith.
