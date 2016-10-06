BuzzFeed News

A Smiling Fox News Anchor Said A Hurricane Will Kill Everyone And Their Children

"...And your kids die, too."

By Julie Gerstein

Julie Gerstein

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 6:32 p.m. ET

Please stop whatever you're doing and watch Fox News anchor Shepard Smith explain how Hurricane Matthew might totally fuck up eastern Florida.

Thanks Fox News!
Smith advised the people of Florida that if the hurricane veers a bit more inland there could be major damage and lives lost.

Fox News
Fox News

HOLD UP. Did Shepard Smith just tell me my kids were going to die? And did he seem kind of...HAPPY ABOUT IT?

Comedy Central
AND 👏 YOUR 👏 KIDS 👏 DIE 👏 TOO 👏

Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
Fox News

RIP us and RIP Shepard Smith.

Fox News
