People Are Criticizing Zara For Using Thin Models In A "Love Your Curves" Ad
"This is the visual equivalent of saying 'All Curves Matter.'"
People are criticizing Zara for their recent "Love Your Curves" ad, which features two thin models.
People thought it was pretty baffling.
Many are pointing out the kind of effect this could have on the body image of young girls.
Others just immediately went to work dragging Zara.
Zara did not immediately return a request for comment.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
