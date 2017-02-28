BuzzFeed News

People Are Criticizing Zara For Using Thin Models In A "Love Your Curves" Ad

"This is the visual equivalent of saying 'All Curves Matter.'"

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 5:07 p.m. ET

People are criticizing Zara for their recent "Love Your Curves" ad, which features two thin models.

You have got to be shitting me, Zara.
Muireann O'Connell @MuireannO_C

The in-store ad went viral on Tuesday after Irish radio personality Muireann O'Connell shared it on Twitter.

It has also been spotted in stores in England and Spain, since as early as the beginning of February.

People thought it was pretty baffling.

All bodies are beautiful of course, but this is a curvy figure? Really? https://t.co/plg8KlJ0uw
PeaceLoveVintage @Emma_Hobbsie

How the hell do Zara get away with this marketing imagery? https://t.co/Gl8xRX2D6h
Jamie @ShadyEuroFreak

Where? https://t.co/HO0FuTkdxk
Fabi @IAintYuhFriend

Many are pointing out the kind of effect this could have on the body image of young girls.

*sigh* this is the sort of thing that makes my 15 year old, size 8 daughter think she's fat. https://t.co/shnA2zhEIi
Mrs VB @MrsVB

More than ever we need to protect the self esteem of young girls. This is how not to do it. https://t.co/KwBwDkJ7hJ
Mo Al-Borno @Berreli

While I appreciate that smaller women can be curvy, the impact this is going to have on young girls is not going to… https://t.co/yhzifPtNaL
Deborah Stuttard @TheGreedyGirl

Why do some of my students have eating disorders again?!?! https://t.co/o4qOzvF0q2
Emily Wills @emillyaw

Others just immediately went to work dragging Zara.

Love your curves - @ZARA
Bert Swattermain @BertSwattermain

Alt-Curves https://t.co/tgabC1XS1B
Ewster at Large @ewster

@MuireannO_C @Hanecdote looking for them curves like
Adi Peltz @adi_peltz

This is the visual equivalent of saying "All Curves Matter" https://t.co/xwP60Z7Cfv
Merci Marcoup @MarcositoW

Zara did not immediately return a request for comment.

