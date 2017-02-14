BuzzFeed News

People Can't Stop Fighting Over Whether These Grocery Store Cookies Are Gross Or Amazing

People Can't Stop Fighting Over Whether These Grocery Store Cookies Are Gross Or Amazing

"I can't believe you have the NERVE to slander these delicacies."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 14, 2017, at 12:49 p.m. ET

If you've ever been to a grocery store, you've probably eaten these cookies at least a few times.

You know, the super soft sugar cookies topped with like an inch of frosting.
On Sunday, The Great Grocery Store Cookie War of 2017 commenced with the tweet heard 'round the world:

its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have… https://t.co/bZMJJmasLx
Taylor Haugen, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin, called the cookies "bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have the nerve to call cookies."

People could not believe the DISRESPECT.

Keep this fucking SLANDER off my timeline. These are a national treasure https://t.co/4vFKKLvp1p
I can't believe you have the NERVE to slander these delicacies https://t.co/yRWleHdMIT
In all my life I have never seen so much disrespect https://t.co/6RcV2fE8dj
first of all watch your Fucking mouth, https://t.co/nPWRoEbjSo
Many defended them as "the best damn cookies in the world" and "God's gift to us."

I feel personally attacked, these are my #1, fav. cookies. The mother of all cookies https://t.co/b34dtQaNYB
These are the best damn cookies in the world https://t.co/g2TnpSFMaT
Don't you ever talk down on Gods gift to us https://t.co/JoM9BL8nS7
It got pretty out of hand.

You and everybody who retweeted this gotta delete this app and never come back. https://t.co/vlyo8pjSno
😤😤😤😤😤im so offended im about to start swinging https://t.co/jJJCf65hlM
I don't think I've ever felt more personally attacked in my entire life https://t.co/3qpEvLeTdC
FIRST OF ALL, BITCH, they sell these year-round. Secondly, these are a delicacy and should be treated as such. https://t.co/ydO2oSYIkz
Though a few had to agree with Haugen.

i hate em too sis. you ain't alone https://t.co/7ICrOv4xsz
THESE LOWLIFE ASS, CRUMBLING AS SOON AS YOU PICK IT UP ASS, CRUMBLING TO DUST IF YOU BREATHE ON IT ASS, COOKIES https://t.co/wPJ8gU02z3
these stale ass dusty ass cardboard ass cookies r made straight from hell. these hoes should be illegal https://t.co/WFlalWHztD
If these were the last edible thing on Earth, I would willingly die of starvation https://t.co/44gxLj7miY
Haugen told BuzzFeed News she "wasn't planning on causing WWIII," but she's sticking by her beliefs.

one more person tell me these aren't flavorless i dare you. SUGAR ISNT A FLAVOR YALL
"I will never change my opinion on them," she said. "Though I don't think I'll voice my opinions on other baked goods anymore."

  1.  
    vote votes
    AMAZING, PERFECT, A DELICACY OF THE GODS.
  2.  
    vote votes
    A disgusting excuse for a cookie. Fight me.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I have alternative feelings about those cookies that I will share in the comments.
