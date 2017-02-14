People Can't Stop Fighting Over Whether These Grocery Store Cookies Are Gross Or Amazing
"I can't believe you have the NERVE to slander these delicacies."
If you've ever been to a grocery store, you've probably eaten these cookies at least a few times.
On Sunday, The Great Grocery Store Cookie War of 2017 commenced with the tweet heard 'round the world:
People could not believe the DISRESPECT.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many defended them as "the best damn cookies in the world" and "God's gift to us."
ADVERTISEMENT
It got pretty out of hand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Though a few had to agree with Haugen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Haugen told BuzzFeed News she "wasn't planning on causing WWIII," but she's sticking by her beliefs.
-
Time to weigh in: These cookies are...AMAZING, PERFECT, A DELICACY OF THE GODS.A disgusting excuse for a cookie. Fight me.I have alternative feelings about those cookies that I will share in the comments.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Time to weigh in: These cookies are...
-
vote votesAMAZING, PERFECT, A DELICACY OF THE GODS.
-
vote votesA disgusting excuse for a cookie. Fight me.
-
vote votesI have alternative feelings about those cookies that I will share in the comments.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.