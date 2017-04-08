BuzzFeed News

Great News, John Mayer Finally Found A Manly Heart Emoji That Men Can Use

Great News, John Mayer Finally Found A Manly Heart Emoji That Men Can Use

"Being a straight man sounds exhausting."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 8, 2017, at 11:44 a.m. ET

On Friday, singer-songwriter John Mayer graced Twitter dot com with a groundbreaking discovery for males everywhere:

Just discovered a more male-appropriate heart emoji. ♥️. From the card suits. Not so ❤. 💋

That's right, men! Gone are the days of having to use this GIRLY heart emoji:

Ahh! Too feminine!

Ahh! Too feminine!

After years of only having football and eggplant emojis to express masculine feelings of love, there's actually a secret heart emoji just for men!

As Mayer mentioned, it&#x27;s the heart from the playing card suit symbols, which men often use to play macho games like Blackjack and Go Fish and No Homo. (Ok, I made that last one up).

As Mayer mentioned, it's the heart from the playing card suit symbols, which men often use to play macho games like Blackjack and Go Fish and No Homo. (Ok, I made that last one up).

Here's the Boy Heart and the Girl Heart side by side:

Men everywhere were obviously thrilled to finally have a masculine way to express their love for manly things.

being a straight man sounds exhausting https://t.co/gM2jCAGShP

White straight cis masculinity is more fucking fragile than a sparrow's fart https://t.co/n1tyg9QZRe

Your body parts are a gendered wonderland, apparently. https://t.co/Vd3F1W2VeW

Gosh, straight people are busy. https://t.co/LuGv9WjooZ

But actually, people couldn't really tell if Mayer was being serious or not:

not sure if serious https://t.co/qhTmCcYCmi

is this the acoustic adult contemporary version of doing irony https://t.co/t5YcfQHtPl

@mirrat13 @JohnMayer ok but it's actually a joke... he made a seemingly sexist remark about ❤️ being too feminine, but then used 💋at the end

So, was it a joke? It's unclear, but upon further study, it appears Mayer has had some notably fire tweets lately:

You’re always wrong when you think I’m high. Except the time I hacked my own account and tweeted about Fifth Harmony. You had that right.

If you had to remove your eyes to rinse them at the end of each night, how long ago would you have lost them both?

IF YOU START THE BLENDER ON SLOW, THE SHAKE POWDER DOESNT CLUMP UP ON THE SIDES TELL EVERYONE YOU KNOW

And he did follow up his heart emoji tweet with another tweet:

To those who were rankled by my heart emoji tweet: I still ♥️you. I just don’t, you know…❤you.

So, like, maybe? Probably? Who can tell?

We reached out to Mayer for further insight into his thoughts on heart emojis. Will let you know if we hear back.

xoxo 💗💖💘💝

