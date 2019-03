Here's Why Everyone's Saying, "You Were At My Wedding, Denise"

You ๐Ÿ‘ were ๐Ÿ‘ at ๐Ÿ‘ my ๐Ÿ‘ wedding ๐Ÿ‘ Denise. ๐Ÿ‘

Hello! Did you wake up this morning, open Twitter, and immediately wonder, โ€œUh, why is everyone here tweeting about some lady named Denise and how she came to their wedding?โ€ Then this is the post for you. Welcome. It all started Monday night when Denise McAllister, a conservative writer and commentator, tweeted some harsh words about The View.



โ€œCan someone explain to me the purpose of The View?โ€ McAllister said. โ€œIt seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.โ€ Linked was an article, titled โ€œMeghan McCain Says Sheโ€™s Having โ€˜Existential Crisisโ€™; Admits Media Will โ€˜Get Trump Re-Elected.โ€™โ€ Then, Meghan McCain (who cohosts The View) stepped in with this:

The DRAMA. McCainโ€™s comment โ€” apparently loaded with shock and deeply felt hurt โ€” was exceptionally funny to many people. I mean, look at it! Itโ€™s perfect!

Now everyone is saying theyโ€™re going to adopt it as their new catchall comeback.

And itโ€™s spawned some really good memes.

FWIW, McAllister backpedaled hard saying the tweet was not directed at McCain, but instead โ€œat The View and the mental midgets who surround you.โ€ โ€œI donโ€™t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy,โ€ McAllister said.



But whatever happened here, at least it gave us a new meme.