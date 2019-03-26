Here's Why Everyone's Saying, "You Were At My Wedding, Denise"

You 👏 were 👏 at 👏 my 👏 wedding 👏 Denise. 👏

Hello! Did you wake up this morning, open Twitter, and immediately wonder, “Uh, why is everyone here tweeting about some lady named Denise and how she came to their wedding?” Then this is the post for you. Welcome. It all started Monday night when Denise McAllister, a conservative writer and commentator, tweeted some harsh words about The View.



“Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?” McAllister said. “It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.” Linked was an article, titled “Meghan McCain Says She’s Having ‘Existential Crisis’; Admits Media Will ‘Get Trump Re-Elected.’” Then, Meghan McCain (who cohosts The View) stepped in with this:

The DRAMA. McCain’s comment — apparently loaded with shock and deeply felt hurt — was exceptionally funny to many people. I mean, look at it! It’s perfect!

this is seriously the funniest fuckin shit i've seen in a while oh my g https://t.co/hlksqs6g0q

Now everyone is saying they’re going to adopt it as their new catchall comeback.

@lexlanham @evanrosskatz Gonna start saying “you were at my wedding denise” to everyone who has ever wronged me

brb replying to even the mildest criticism with “you were at my wedding Denise”

And it’s spawned some really good memes.

you were at my wedding Denise....

Julius Caesar, while being stabbed in the back: you were at my wedding Denise...

You were at my wedding Denise.

You were at my wedding Denise

FWIW, McAllister backpedaled hard saying the tweet was not directed at McCain, but instead “at The View and the mental midgets who surround you.” “I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy,” McAllister said.



But whatever happened here, at least it gave us a new meme.