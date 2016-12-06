BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Excited That You Can Finally Like Comments On Instagram

news

People Are Excited That You Can Finally Like Comments On Instagram

There's a bunch of other changes coming to Instagram, too!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 6, 2016, at 1:16 p.m. ET

In a blog post on Tuesday, Instagram announced major changes to the way users can interact with comments.

A feature that began rolling out in November will soon allow all users to &quot;like&quot; comments by tapping a heart icon next to it.&quot;Liking lets you show support and encourages positivity throughout the community,&quot; Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, said in the blog post.
Instagram

A feature that began rolling out in November will soon allow all users to "like" comments by tapping a heart icon next to it.

"Liking lets you show support and encourages positivity throughout the community," Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, said in the blog post.

Users will also soon be able to turn off commenting on posts, because "sometimes there may be moments when you want to let your post stand on its own."

Instagram
Instagram

Instagram previously allowed users to filter out comments based on keywords, but this new feature will give users even more control over the kinds of comments they receive.

The option to turn off comments was previously available to select accounts, but will roll out to all accounts in the coming weeks.

"Comments are where the majority of conversation happens on Instagram," Systrom said. "While comments are largely positive, they’re not always kind or welcome."

In another step meant to promote safety, users with private accounts will be able to remove followers.

While private accounts allow users to control who follows them, the only way to remove followers previously was to block them.

Now, followers will be able to be removed at any time by tapping the "..." next to the person you wish to remove from your followers list.

The removed follower will not be notified.

People praised the app for the new features, which could help to prevent online harassment.

Oh look. It turns out social media platforms *can* introduce tools to try to combat harassment. https://t.co/wYEAjh1EVn
Myke Hurley @imyke

Oh look. It turns out social media platforms *can* introduce tools to try to combat harassment. https://t.co/wYEAjh1EVn

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This is good stuff. https://t.co/3Vp0NAIAuu
#AGirlIsSkinny&amp;Black @skinnyblackgirl

This is good stuff. https://t.co/3Vp0NAIAuu

Reply Retweet Favorite

But mostly, people are reeeally psyched to like all the comments.

You can now like comments on Instagram pictures!!!! LET THE PETTINESS COMMENCE👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻
Scarl🐱 @ScarlettDarby

You can now like comments on Instagram pictures!!!! LET THE PETTINESS COMMENCE👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank God we can like Instagram comments now. Now I don't have to reply to every single person to show them I appreciate their comment😩
@Chidinma_xo

Thank God we can like Instagram comments now. Now I don't have to reply to every single person to show them I appreciate their comment😩

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh snap you can like instagram comments now?! things are going be crazy with this haha
99goonsquad @99_goonsquad

oh snap you can like instagram comments now?! things are going be crazy with this haha

Reply Retweet Favorite
You can like people comments on Instagram now... I like 😍🙌🏽
De'arra Taylor @ShortyMacShort_

You can like people comments on Instagram now... I like 😍🙌🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT