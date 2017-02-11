Yale Renames Calhoun College Due To Namesake's Ties To Slavery And White Supremacy

Bob Child / AP

The residential college, which is one of 12 on the Ivy League Connecticut campus, will be renamed for Yale graduate and "trailblazing" computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, who “used her mathematical knowledge to fight fascism during World War II," the university announced in a statement Saturday.

“Today, her principal legacy is all around us — embodied in the life-enhancing technology she knew would become commonplace," said Yale President Peter Salovey. "Grace Murray Hopper College thus honors her spirit of innovation and public service while looking fearlessly to the future.”

Salovey and the board of trustees received hundreds of name suggestions from alumni, faculty, students, and staff.

"Hopper’s name was mentioned by more individuals than any other, reflecting the strong feeling within our community that her achievements and life of service reflect Yale’s mission and core values," Salovey said.