A Woman Was Shot And Killed While Playing Pokémon Go

A Pokémon Go player was shot and killed in New Mexico after witnessing a robbery while playing the game, police said.

Cayla Campos, 21, was playing the game with her boyfriend Friday night around Bianchetti Park in Albuquerque.

According to police, Campos spotted two people in the area robbing someone who was sitting in a car. When Campos turned her car around to drive away, multiple shots were fired into her vehicle. Police said she was hit by one of the bullets and crashed into an unoccupied home.

Campos died of her injuries, police said.

No one has been arrested and police are asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects.

In a Facebook post, Campos's father called his daughter a "very special person" who was "murdered in cold blood."

"You’ll never leave my mind baby! I don’t know how to live without you," her father wrote.

Campos's cousin called her the "sister I never had" who was "so beautiful and kind and loving."

"I don’t understand and I’m so sad and I’m angry and I wish you [were] still here," her cousin wrote. "My heart is broken, and that’s an understatement. We [were] supposed to go on so many more adventures."