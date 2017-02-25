Witches And Christians Went Head-To-Head During A Spell Of "Magical Resistance" Against Trump

Lee Ann Brown

"Do I think there’s a direct scientific line that we could draw, that maybe Monday he’ll be impeached? Frankly, there’s realistic processes behind that, like Congress and the Senate," she said. "But I do believe there are certain levels of energy in the universe and this definitely doesn’t hurt."

And Bohinc said she doesn't think witches and Christians are so different.

"If you believe in prayer, if you believe in energy, if you believe in the power of mental intention setting, then you could just as equally be a witch or a Christian," she said.