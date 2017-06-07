People Are Trolling Ivanka Trump's "Why I Disagree With My Dad" Cover Story In Us Weekly
It's basically become the anti-"Future That Liberals Want" meme.
Ivanka Trump is on the cover of this week's Us Weekly along with the headline: "Ivanka Takes A Stand: Why I Disagree With My Dad."
People are (very sarcastically) "thanking" Trump for her influence.
And some are offering up slightly different takes on the headline.
Many are pointing out that Us Weekly was bought by the Trump-friendly National Enquirer in March.
And now, of course, people are memeing the heck out of that headline.
"Why I Disagree With My Dad"
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
