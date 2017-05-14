This Hilarious Mother's Day Meme Is Too Real For Anyone With A Mom
"Oh you love your mom? Name three of her albums."
On Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day, we were blessed with a great new meme.
The responses are nothing short of perfect.
Never forget that I'm Not One of Your Little Friends went platinum three times.
And There's Food at Home is a timeless classic.
And nothing beats Let Me Talk to Their Parents (Duet With Friends Parents).
Happy Mother's Day!
