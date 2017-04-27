BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

I Must Know The Identity Of This Very Cool Pug In A Car Wearing Goggles

news

I Must Know The Identity Of This Very Cool Pug In A Car Wearing Goggles

An inves-dog-ation.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 27, 2017, at 8:47 p.m. ET

Posted on April 27, 2017, at 6:09 p.m. ET

This world is full of mysteries. Who stole the great Hope Diamond? What killed the dinosaurs?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cartoon Network

But there exists one mystery so vexing, so imperative, that I shan't go on without solving it. Please, dear readers, free me from this labyrinth.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FX

Who is this pug?

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Twitter: @Gabwiiela

The mystery pug — sporting blue goggles and hanging out the passenger side of his best friend's ride — was first spotted in Perris, California, on Interstate 215.

The was the highlight of my week 😭❤️
Gabriela @Gabwiiela

The was the highlight of my week 😭❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gabriela Cabrera, an 18-year-old from Nuevo, California, tweeted photos of the mystery pug when she spotted it on April 1. She told BuzzFeed News had been heading to her niece's speech therapy appointment along with her cousin and nephew.

"While on the way, as we were waiting in the lane to get on the freeway in Perris next to an Arco and an IHOP, I looked to my left and just saw the pug just sitting there," Cabrera said. "Almost like it was a daily routine."

ADVERTISEMENT

She snapped a few pictures, but the moment was fleeting and over almost as quickly as it began, as moments tend to be.

&quot;That was kinda it, to be honest with you,&quot; she said. &quot;The light turned green and we drove off.&quot;
Supplied

"That was kinda it, to be honest with you," she said. "The light turned green and we drove off."

One may think the story ends there, but no! Cabrera's tweet spread quickly, and the very next day, another person shared a video of what seems to be the same pug with the same goggles in the same car.

@Gabwiiela Hey I saw them too lol 😂
Asia Dorsey @Asiadorseyyy

@Gabwiiela Hey I saw them too lol 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Only this time, the pug was wearing a spiffy gray turtleneck.

Asia Dorsey, a 17-year-old from Moreno Valley, California, told BuzzFeed News she and her mom saw the pug on Nov. 19 in the parking lot of World Market in Riverside.

"I was looking out the window from the back seat and I saw this blue car parked, and as we were driving past it, I saw this pug with blue glasses on with its arm sticking out the window," Asia said.

&quot;I had to do a double take because I literally couldn&#x27;t believe my eyes,&quot; she added. &quot;I was like, &#x27;Mom, did you see that dog?!&#x27; And she was like &#x27;No, where?&#x27; And we drove back and she saw it, and we were both laughing hysterically and then that&#x27;s when I decided to take a video of it.&quot;
Twitter: @Asiadorseyyy

"I had to do a double take because I literally couldn't believe my eyes," she added. "I was like, 'Mom, did you see that dog?!' And she was like 'No, where?' And we drove back and she saw it, and we were both laughing hysterically and then that's when I decided to take a video of it."

Annesa Basiga, a 19-year-old from Las Vegas, may have also spotted the pug while on a road trip in California.

@Gabwiiela Same dog?
annesa @AnnesaKate

@Gabwiiela Same dog?

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was on June 11, and she was on her way to Huntington Beach from Buena Park, Basiga told BuzzFeed News.

"I thought it was hilarious when I saw the dog just chilling outside the window with his arm out like he does this daily," she said. "And I immediately took out my phone and showed all my friends."

The pug was spotted in those signatures goggles, but this time, it was a different car, which certainly raises questions.

Please send any tips, or photographic evidence, of the pug to julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT