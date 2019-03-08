Whoopi Goldberg Revealed She Almost Died From Pneumonia And Septic Shock

“Hey, yes it’s me. I am here," Goldberg said. "I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I’d like to be but I am okay. I’m not dead.”

The 63-year-old actress has been absent from her usual hosting duties on The View for over a month due to health problems.

Whoopi Goldberg is doing better after almost dying from pneumonia, she revealed Friday in a video message on The View.

Goldberg said she had contracted pneumonia in both of her lungs and was septic, meaning her blood became infected, which can be fatal.

"And yes, I became very, very close to leaving the earth," she said. "Good news, I didn't."

Goldberg thanked fans for the good wishes, and said "even people who are not huge fans" of her have been kind to her during this difficult time.

Though Goldberg did not say when she would return to The View, she said she was looking forward to doing so "soon."

“Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all," she said. "This has been interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table."

"To everybody," she said, blowing a kiss, "See you soon.”





