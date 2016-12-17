This Woman Wearing McDonald's Bags As Shoes After A Night Out Is Our New Hero

Matthew Horwood

The unidentified woman was spotted among "Black Friday" revelers in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday night by photographer Matthew Horwood.

Though sharing a name with the US shopping day immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday in the Wales refers to the Friday before Christmas and is known as a night of debauchery.

"Black Friday is when everyone goes ham and drinks a lot," Horwood told BuzzFeed News. "There’s a lot of office parties and they go out and drink quite a lot more than usual."