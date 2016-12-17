BuzzFeed News

This Woman Wearing McDonald's Bags As Shoes After A Night Out Is Our New Hero

This Woman Wearing McDonald's Bags As Shoes After A Night Out Is Our New Hero

All hail Burger Feet Girl.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 17, 2016, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Ladies, gentlemen, and wearers of high-heel shoes everywhere, I am here on this fine day to introduce you to our newest hero: this woman who ditched her heels and used McDonald's bags as shoes during a night out on the town.

Matthew Horwood

The unidentified woman was spotted among "Black Friday" revelers in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday night by photographer Matthew Horwood.

Though sharing a name with the US shopping day immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday in the Wales refers to the Friday before Christmas and is known as a night of debauchery.

"Black Friday is when everyone goes ham and drinks a lot," Horwood told BuzzFeed News. "There’s a lot of office parties and they go out and drink quite a lot more than usual."

It was during the revelry that Horwood spotted the woman, clutching her heels and using the bags to avoid stepping on the street.

Matthew Horwood

Horwood said he could not believe his eyes when he saw the mystery woman — but then just like that, she was gone, disappearing into the night with her shoe-bags.

Matthew Horwood

It looked like she was heading to another club, Horwood said, and he never even got the chance to ask her name.

"I was too busy laughing," he said. "Not much surprises me anymore, but that did."

People around the world are coming together to praise their new, crafty queen.

Official campaign to find and knight the girl who used McDonald's wrappers for shoes last night
Martyn 🍭 @martynhett

Official campaign to find and knight the girl who used McDonald's wrappers for shoes last night

And I thought my Friday night was good... She's wearing McDonald's bags as shoes. I can't cope 😂😂😂
Lilah Parsons @lilahparsons

And I thought my Friday night was good... She's wearing McDonald's bags as shoes. I can't cope 😂😂😂

Can't even go out with McDonald's bags as shoes these days without a local newspaper publishing photos
ʀᴀᴄʜᴇʟ @RchlCze

Can't even go out with McDonald's bags as shoes these days without a local newspaper publishing photos

Horwood told BuzzFeed News he would love to buy the mystery woman a pair of flip-flips if she's interested in switching up her post-party footwear next time.

Matthew Horwood
