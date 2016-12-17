This Woman Wearing McDonald's Bags As Shoes After A Night Out Is Our New Hero
All hail Burger Feet Girl.
Ladies, gentlemen, and wearers of high-heel shoes everywhere, I am here on this fine day to introduce you to our newest hero: this woman who ditched her heels and used McDonald's bags as shoes during a night out on the town.
It was during the revelry that Horwood spotted the woman, clutching her heels and using the bags to avoid stepping on the street.
Horwood said he could not believe his eyes when he saw the mystery woman — but then just like that, she was gone, disappearing into the night with her shoe-bags.
People around the world are coming together to praise their new, crafty queen.
Horwood told BuzzFeed News he would love to buy the mystery woman a pair of flip-flips if she's interested in switching up her post-party footwear next time.
