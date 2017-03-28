A White Artist's Painting Of Emmett Till Has Sparked Protest (And A Hoax Apology Letter)

On several days last week, artist Parker Bright protested the painting by standing in front of it in a T-shirt that read "Black Death Spectacle."

"I believe that this piece is an injustice to the black community. I believe that it really doesn’t do anything for the black experience, and I feel that this piece is actually a mockery for the Whitney to actually display because I don’t feel it’s doing any justice," Bright said in a conversation with onlookers over Facebook Live.

"Do you think white artists should be able to profit off of dead black bodies?" he asked.

Bright also pointed out the irony of displaying the painting in a museum that's inaccessible to many black people due to its steep $22 ticket price.

"So, if it’s...for a mostly non-black audience, given that it’s in this institution," he asked, "What are we doing, not giving black people that access to this type of image?