Starbucks Now Sells Avocado Spread And People Have Mixed Feelings
It is...very green.
Starbucks has hopped on the avocado toast trend, announcing Tuesday that "avocado spread" is now available nationwide.
Also, it is very green.
Like, very, very green.
A lot of people are responding to it with a resounding "NOPE."
And coming up with stuff it actually looks like.
Even so, a lot of people who've tried the spread seem to actually really like it.
So...don't knock it till you try it, I guess?
Would you try Starbucks' avocado spread?Avoca-DUH.Literally never.Maybe/I have a more complicated opinion to share in the comments.
Would you try Starbucks' avocado spread?
