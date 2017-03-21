BuzzFeed News

Starbucks Now Sells Avocado Spread And People Have Mixed Feelings

It is...very green.

Posted on March 21, 2017, at 1:28 p.m. ET

Starbucks has hopped on the avocado toast trend, announcing Tuesday that "avocado spread" is now available nationwide.

The spread is made with &quot;fresh, organic Hass avocados, sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeño pepper, and lime juice,&quot; according to the company.

Also, it is very green.

@Starbucks' avocado spread on an everything bagel...🔥🔥
jojo @jowanuh

@Starbucks' avocado spread on an everything bagel...🔥🔥

Like, very, very green.

there is a 100% chance this is straight green food dye https://t.co/qWK8EFlp7M
Steph Halchin @stephhalch

there is a 100% chance this is straight green food dye https://t.co/qWK8EFlp7M

way too green https://t.co/mQXo8f2vUp
Megan Hess @mhess4

way too green https://t.co/mQXo8f2vUp

Swamp Thing green. Interesting choice. https://t.co/oKuiUsXgq3
Justin Strout @juststrout

Swamp Thing green. Interesting choice. https://t.co/oKuiUsXgq3

A lot of people are responding to it with a resounding "NOPE."

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn… https://t.co/j0xURViZUw
Sean O'Kane @sokane1

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn… https://t.co/j0xURViZUw

[nope.gif] https://t.co/hiUSb8Rpx1
Kieran Mc @kjmci

[nope.gif] https://t.co/hiUSb8Rpx1

Grossest spread on saddest bread https://t.co/GSdXhiWk55
Michael Roston @michaelroston

Grossest spread on saddest bread https://t.co/GSdXhiWk55

And coming up with stuff it actually looks like.

baby Shrek https://t.co/3gq2hJeQXD
rob collins @cobrollins

baby Shrek https://t.co/3gq2hJeQXD

What is this oddly-colored alien slime they're trying to pass off as avocado tho https://t.co/S86pTvXi6H
🇺🇸 I Believe 🇺🇸 @val_to_string

What is this oddly-colored alien slime they're trying to pass off as avocado tho https://t.co/S86pTvXi6H

Looks like fluorescent baby food. https://t.co/YiVLab5Ywp
Bryant 🌹 @turnageb

Looks like fluorescent baby food. https://t.co/YiVLab5Ywp

Even so, a lot of people who've tried the spread seem to actually really like it.

do NOT pass up on starbucks avocado spread... oh my heaven 😋
Lauren Wilson @wilsonlauren25

do NOT pass up on starbucks avocado spread... oh my heaven 😋

Omg ... @Starbucks has Avocado Spread!👀 and its delicious 😍
Noelani @Heavenlymist881

Omg ... @Starbucks has Avocado Spread!👀 and its delicious 😍

Starbucks has avocado spread and it's AMAZING
Kendragon @kSteezey13

Starbucks has avocado spread and it's AMAZING

So...don't knock it till you try it, I guess?

  Would you try Starbucks' avocado spread?

    Avoca-DUH.
    Literally never.
    Maybe/I have a more complicated opinion to share in the comments.
Would you try Starbucks' avocado spread?
    Avoca-DUH.
    Literally never.
    Maybe/I have a more complicated opinion to share in the comments.
