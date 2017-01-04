BuzzFeed News

Wendy's Tweeted (And Quickly Deleted) A Pepe Meme

The fast-food company told BuzzFeed News they were "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 4, 2017, at 12:21 p.m. ET

The Wendy's Twitter account has been pretty wild lately, but got even wilder Wednesday when it tweeted — and quickly deleted — a Pepe meme.

Wendy's just tweeted and deleted this
Colin Jones @colinjones

Wendy's just tweeted and deleted this

The tweet comes a day after the fast-food company roasted someone on Twitter so hard they literally deleted their account.

The Pepe tweet — which was up for less than 15 minutes — was in response to a simple request for memes.

@Wendys Got any memes?
Respek @MrRespek

@Wendys Got any memes?

Understandably, the tweet went pretty nuts due to Pepe's recent association with the alt-right.

.@Wendys new trolling social media strategy makes zero sense.
Ryan Parker @TheRyanParker

.@Wendys new trolling social media strategy makes zero sense.

For the most part, people just trolled them back.

Damn...@Wendys Rethink this
d j @DJPaMCMa

Damn...@Wendys Rethink this

I will be boycotting @Wendys until they repoast the rare pepe
☧♔☧ inspector ☧♔☧ @GenericMisaka

I will be boycotting @Wendys until they repoast the rare pepe

Though a lot of alt-righters are mad that Wendy's deleted the meme.

Twitter: @twiggyoh
Twitter: @humpTT
Twitter: @JaynePenelope
Twitter: @Star_Bard

And Daily Stormer, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi website, endorsed Wendy's as "the official fast food chain of the alt-right."

Coincidentally, a BuzzFeed News reporter tweeted this just about 24 hours before the Wendy's tweet went up.

What will be the first fast food brand to tweet out a nazi pepe for likes?
Ryan Broderick @broderick

What will be the first fast food brand to tweet out a nazi pepe for likes?

So, all in all, it was a weird — and seemingly inevitable — moment.

sometimes the internet is horrible. and sometimes nazis get mad at a fast food chain because they deleted a pepe. This is a good day
d j @DJPaMCMa

sometimes the internet is horrible. and sometimes nazis get mad at a fast food chain because they deleted a pepe. This is a good day

if u can't handle me at my wendy's roasting the shit out of u u don't deserve me at my wendy's has a meme folder and pepe is in it so fuck u
same jeff diff year @thecultureofme

if u can't handle me at my wendy's roasting the shit out of u u don't deserve me at my wendy's has a meme folder and pepe is in it so fuck u

Amy Brown, the social media manager at Wendy's, told BuzzFeed News the tweet was deleted due to a community manager being "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."

"Since this used to be purely an innocuous meme, he had this fan content saved from a year or two ago," she said.

