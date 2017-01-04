Wendy's Tweeted (And Quickly Deleted) A Pepe Meme

The fast-food company told BuzzFeed News they were "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."

The tweet comes a day after the fast-food company roasted someone on Twitter so hard they literally deleted their account .

The Pepe tweet — which was up for less than 15 minutes — was in response to a simple request for memes.

For the most part, people just trolled them back.

I will be boycotting @Wendys until they repoast the rare pepe

Though a lot of alt-righters are mad that Wendy's deleted the meme.

What will be the first fast food brand to tweet out a nazi pepe for likes?

Coincidentally, a BuzzFeed News reporter tweeted this just about 24 hours before the Wendy's tweet went up.

sometimes the internet is horrible. and sometimes nazis get mad at a fast food chain because they deleted a pepe. This is a good day

So, all in all, it was a weird — and seemingly inevitable — moment.

if u can't handle me at my wendy's roasting the shit out of u u don't deserve me at my wendy's has a meme folder and pepe is in it so fuck u

Amy Brown, the social media manager at Wendy's, told BuzzFeed News the tweet was deleted due to a community manager being "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."

"Since this used to be purely an innocuous meme, he had this fan content saved from a year or two ago," she said.