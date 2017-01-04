Wendy's Tweeted (And Quickly Deleted) A Pepe Meme
The fast-food company told BuzzFeed News they were "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."
The Wendy's Twitter account has been pretty wild lately, but got even wilder Wednesday when it tweeted — and quickly deleted — a Pepe meme.
The Pepe tweet — which was up for less than 15 minutes — was in response to a simple request for memes.
Understandably, the tweet went pretty nuts due to Pepe's recent association with the alt-right.
For the most part, people just trolled them back.
Though a lot of alt-righters are mad that Wendy's deleted the meme.
And Daily Stormer, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi website, endorsed Wendy's as "the official fast food chain of the alt-right."
Coincidentally, a BuzzFeed News reporter tweeted this just about 24 hours before the Wendy's tweet went up.
So, all in all, it was a weird — and seemingly inevitable — moment.
Amy Brown, the social media manager at Wendy's, told BuzzFeed News the tweet was deleted due to a community manager being "unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes."
"Since this used to be purely an innocuous meme, he had this fan content saved from a year or two ago," she said.
