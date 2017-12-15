The EPA Headquarters Reportedly Got Hit With A Sewage Leak And People Pounced On The Irony

These metaphors are getting rather heavy-handed, no?

A water fountain at the EPA backed up and started spewing sewage into the hallway https://t.co/ct1LtxAO2M

EPA employees reportedly received an email Friday morning informing them of the matter.

"There is a water line back up in the William Jefferson Clinton North Building that is causing the hallway water fountains to leak throughout the building in the 400 and 500 Corridors," the email reportedly said. "GSA is working this issue right now. There is no estimated time for resolution."

An EPA employee reportedly said it has since been cleaned up.

Plumbing problems are apparently a common occurrence at the EPA headquarters. One former employee told E&E News there would sometimes be "very odd smells coming out of those drinking fountains."

"I can't imagine that anyone would actually drink out of those drinking water fountains," the former employee said. "I think I used it to pour my coffee down."

A spokesperson for the EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.