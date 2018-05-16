What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel

According to redditor RolandCamry, who first posted the audio clip, the recording comes from the Vocabulary.com listing for "laurel."

The site includes a pronunciation feature, and the audio was distorted due to being recorded through speakers, the redditor said.

Even so, those who hear "yanny," such as myself, may be able to hear traces of "yanny" in the original Vocabulary.com recording, even without distortion.

"trust me i don’t know what’s going on either," wrote RolandCamry. "it is black magic."