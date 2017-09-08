BuzzFeed News

Parents Can't Stop Laughing Over This Hilariously Formal Tooth Fairy Letter

"One is never too young to be exposed to petty bureaucracy."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 8, 2017, at 7:16 a.m. ET

This is Henry Warren and his 8-year-old son, Sam.

The family (which also includes wife/mother, Emma, and daughters/sisters, Lexie-Mae and Charlotte) lives just outside of London.

"Sam is a very happy little chap," Henry told BuzzFeed News. "He likes riding his bike, playing Xbox, and shooting his long-suffering father with Nerf guns. He would like to be either an entrepreneur or a ninja when he grows up."
The family (which also includes wife/mother, Emma, and daughters/sisters, Lexie-Mae and Charlotte) lives just outside of London.

"Sam is a very happy little chap," Henry told BuzzFeed News. "He likes riding his bike, playing Xbox, and shooting his long-suffering father with Nerf guns. He would like to be either an entrepreneur or a ninja when he grows up."

After recently losing a tooth, Sam — who is "dreadful at brushing his teeth" — got an unexpected letter from the tooth fairy on Tuesday.

It reads:

Dear Mr. Warren,

This letter is to inform you that I have now taken receipt of your tooth and it is being duly processed in our system.

You will have noticed there has been a delay in your payment for the tooth. Mr. Warren, I have to inform you that this is due to the condition in which we found said tooth. We expect a certain amount of wear and tear on the teeth we appraise. However in this case your tooth had to be referred up to the committee for further analysis.

We believe this is due to the lack of care and attention by yourself. We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta™ and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique. We recommend you review your practice here as a matter of urgency.

Mr. Warren we will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment.

Sincerely yours,
Barry T. Tooth Fairy

People think the letter is "genius."

And many parents are saying their kids might get a letter from Barry T. Tooth Fairy for future lost teeth.

Henry said Sam was "rather chastened" by the letter, but that "one is never too young to be exposed to petty bureaucracy."

And Henry said he&#x27;d like to &quot;come to the defense of Barry&quot; for the rather frosty letter.&quot;Whilst the tone may have come across as a touch harsh, we think people should take the time to appreciate how hard it is being a tooth fairy in Theresa May’s Britain,&quot; said Henry. &quot;The Department of Tooth Fairies (DoTF) has not been immune to austerity. Barry’s hours are long, the pay is poor, (the free dental is obviously a plus) but overall it’s a tough gig.&quot;&quot;We’re sure that Barry was just processing the tooth through the proper channels,&quot; Henry said. &quot;He’s a stickler. One has to be these days.&quot;
And Henry said he'd like to "come to the defense of Barry" for the rather frosty letter.

"Whilst the tone may have come across as a touch harsh, we think people should take the time to appreciate how hard it is being a tooth fairy in Theresa May’s Britain," said Henry. "The Department of Tooth Fairies (DoTF) has not been immune to austerity. Barry’s hours are long, the pay is poor, (the free dental is obviously a plus) but overall it’s a tough gig."

"We’re sure that Barry was just processing the tooth through the proper channels," Henry said. "He’s a stickler. One has to be these days."

