Vox Media Hit With Large Round Of Layoffs

The digital media company will lay off about 50 people in a pivot away from video.

Vox Media is laying off around 50 people, its CEO Jim Bankoff announced Wednesday morning.

Bankoff informed Vox Media staffers of the layoffs in an email Wednesday morning, which was obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Company verticals Racked, Curbed, and SB Nation, as well as the Video Services teams, will bear the brunt of the job cuts, Bankoff said. Vox Media will also wind down its focus on native social video.

The digital media company, which also includes verticals Eater, Polygon, Recode, the Verge, and Vox.com, will also offer role changes to about a dozen staffers.

"There is an obvious human impact on those who lose their job and it also implies that we failed at something," Bankoff said, but he stressed that native social video had been "growing successfully and surpassing their audience growth goals."

The pivot away from video comes after leadership decided it "won’t be viable audience or revenue growth drivers for us relative to other investments we are making."

"Building a company requires us to take calculated risks," said Bankoff. "I take responsibility for bets that don’t work out."