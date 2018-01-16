Voters Laughed Out Loud At This GOP Senator's Attempt To Defend Trump's "Shithole" Comments

For future reference, Norway was not the best example of a country Trump "is standing up for." 😬

At a constituent event in Red Oak, Iowa, on Sunday, voters laughed out loud at Republican Sen. Joni Ernst's attempt to defend President Trump's "shithole countries" comments.

The event occurred following reports that Trump had referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as "shithole countries" during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump asked lawmakers, a source close to the negotiations told BuzzFeed News.

He also suggested that the United States should bring in more people from countries like Norway.

On Sunday, Trump denied that he'd made these comments and said he's "the least racist person you have ever interviewed."