Virgin Atlantic Will No Longer Require Makeup Or Skirts For Female Flight Attendants

Virgin Atlantic is relaxing its strict dress code for female flight attendants, and will now allow them to wear pants and forgo makeup, the company announced Wednesday.

The airline's female crew members are well known for their uniform of red skirt suits, red pumps, and red lipstick.

In a statement from the company, Executive Vice President of Customer Mark Anderson said the new changes "offer an increased level of comfort" and "also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work."

"We want our uniform to truly reflect who we are as individuals while maintaining that famous Virgin Atlantic style," Anderson said.

Flight attendants will no longer be required to wear makeup, but are still "welcome to wear any of our existing palette of make-up."

Pants, which were previously only available upon special request, will now be given to all female crew members as a standard uniform option.