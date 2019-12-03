A Substitute Teacher Was Fired For An Anti-Gay Rant Against A Fifth-Grader With Two Dads

A substitute teacher has been fired after telling a fifth-grader who is soon to be adopted by two dads that being gay is "a sin."

In a lesson the week before Thanksgiving at Deerfield Elementary School in Utah, the unnamed sub had asked the students what they were thankful for, according to one of the boy's fathers, Dancing with the Stars dancer Louis van Amstel.



"Daniel — and I got choked up when he said it — he is thankful that he is finally being adopted by his two dads," van Amstel said in a video on social media.

The teacher then began berating him, he said.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the teacher replied to the 11-year-old boy, "Why on Earth would you be happy about that?” and said, "That’s nothing to be thankful for.” She also told the class "homosexuality is wrong" and “two men living together is a sin.”

The boy didn't even want to speak up and get the teacher in trouble, but three girls did, van Amstel said. The three girls reportedly tried to get her to stop berating him, and when she wouldn't, they left the room to tell the principal. The teacher was reportedly escorted out of the school while still arguing her point.

