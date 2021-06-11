The Guy Who Went Viral For Singing "Unwritten" In A Car Is Super Creeped Out By His Online Fame

Halie Hames, Courtesy of Sean Kickham Sean Kickham, then and now

It was over six years ago, on a sunny day in Norman, Oklahoma, that 16-year-old Sean Kickham released his inhibitions, felt the rain on his skin, and became forever inscribed in the meme canon, whether he liked it or not. Sitting in the passenger seat of his friend’s car that day in May 2015, Kickham belted out an impassioned rendition of Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit “Unwritten” in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A, where the high schoolers had gone for their lunch break. His friend filmed it from another car, and his life — still unwritten — changed forever. Kickham’s video has repeatedly gone viral in the years since; on Wednesday, Bedingfield herself posted it on TikTok and asked if anyone knew the identity of the mysterious redheaded crooner. The TikTok has now been viewed over 7 million times — but Kickham was completely unaware of his resurfaced fame until he was contacted by BuzzFeed News. “I’m just now coming to terms with how big it apparently is,” Kickham, now 23, said.

@natashabedingfield Who is this kid? Where is he now 5 years after this went? #viral as “Ginger Kid Sings Unwritten in Car” ? I want to meet him . #Meetcreators ♬ original sound - Natasha Bedingfield

This kind of serenade wasn’t out of the ordinary for Kickham in high school; he'd regularly sing at the top of his lungs in the car, he said. And doing so was nonnegotiable when “Unwritten,” his longtime favorite song, came on. “I think it was on the Ice Princess soundtrack. It was this Disney movie about an ice skater that me and my sister really liked,” Kickham said. “It’s just a song I’ve always loved ever since.”

Halie Hames Hames and Kickham in their high school days

His friend who filmed it, Halie Hames, also 23, said Kickham’s love for the song was well known among their circle of friends. “I can’t tell you how many times I heard that song while being friends with him,” Hames told BuzzFeed News. “He’s the reason I know it so well, and whenever I hear it out[side] of that video, I always think of him.” Hames filmed him singing that day and then tweeted the video and posted it on Snapchat, thinking it’d just make their friends laugh. They were all stunned when it started going viral. “Going back to school was kind of really different,” Kickham said. “A lot of people were a lot more willing to talk to me and take pictures with me, and that lasted pretty much until I graduated. It didn’t feel very good, because it felt like it was all just because of the video.” Shortly after that, Hames deleted the tweet at Kickham’s request, who had started to feel uncomfortable with its reach — but there was no stopping the video’s viral spread. Several months later, another Twitter account reposted the video, captioning it, “Pulled up to a red light and looked to my left.” Divorced from its original context, it quickly blew up far bigger than it ever had before. (Hames reposted the video in 2018 with Kickham’s permission.) “It was one of those accounts that just wanted the fame off it, where they took multiple viral tweets and made them their own,” Hames said. “My original video was just captioned 'my heart 🥺❤️' or something like that because I’ve always valued him and his friendship and he always made me laugh.”

Reposting by popular demand ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Twitter: @MHalieee