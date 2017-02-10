College Republicans Apologize After Anti-Semitic Valentine Draws University Condemnation

Madison Rodriguez Eberth

CMU junior Madison Rodriguez Eberth told BuzzFeed News she saw the card on Wednesday night, after it was accidentally given to a member of the Organization of Women Leaders, a club Eberth serves as president of.

The card had a picture of Hitler on it and said "my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews."

The card misstates the number of deaths of Jews in the Holocaust. Six million Jews were actually killed.

Eberth said the card was inside a goody bag that came from a College Republicans Valentine's Day party. The male club member who passed it off was unaware of the card and just didn't want the candy that came with it.

It is not clear who Courtney, whose name is signed to the card, is.

"When I saw it, it really surprised me. I was so shocked by the message, and really upset that something like this could happen at my campus," Eberth said. "As the leader of a feminist organization, I'm a huge advocate for equality for all people, and seeing something like this is so terrible. I felt like this wasn't something I could just push aside."