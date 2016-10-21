BuzzFeed News

These Siblings Can't Stop Pranking Each Other With A Tina Belcher Cutout

These Siblings Can't Stop Pranking Each Other With A Tina Belcher Cutout

It's kind of uhhhhhhhhh-mazing.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 4:28 p.m. ET

Molly and Ben Freeman, two teenage siblings in Indiana, are big fans of two things: pranking each other, and Bob's Burgers.

So, for her birthday last month, Ben got his big sister a pretty awesome present: A LIFE-SIZE CUTOUT OF TINA BELCHER.

"I could not stop laughing," she said. "It was hilarious."
Molly said her brother surprised her with it when she got home from work, and even had the theme song playing.

"I could not stop laughing," she said. "It was hilarious."

Since then, Molly and Ben have been hiding the cutout around the house to scare each other. It's only gotten more and more ridiculous.

"We’ve hid her in the shower, we’ve hid her in the windows, in my closet, and under bed covers, so when you pull them back she’s laying there," Molly said.

What's that "uhhhhhhh" sound coming from the closet?!?
What's that "uhhhhhhh" sound coming from the closet?!?

Molly shared her awesome gift (and its hilarious hiding places) on Twitter, and it had people in stitches.

Basically everyone agreed they needed a Tina cutout too.

After a whole month of hiding the cutout, Molly said she and her brother are constantly "both expecting it" to pop up everywhere.

&quot;I always laugh, then it’s on to the next spot,&quot; she said.
"I always laugh, then it’s on to the next spot," she said.

