Two NYPD Cops Have Been Charged With Allegedly Raping An 18-Year-Old Woman Under Arrest

Two New York police officers were charged with rape Monday after an 18-year-old alleged that they forced her to have sex with them while she was under arrest.

Eddie Martins and Richard Hall of the Brooklyn South narcotics squad allegedly raped the woman, who goes by the pseudonym Anna Chambers on social media, on Sept. 15 in Coney Island, according to the Brooklyn district attorney's office.

Martins and Hall were arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Supreme Court on a 50-count indictment, which includes charges of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree kidnapping, official misconduct, and other counts. A week after their indictment the NYPD confirmed the two men quit their employment.

"It is incomprehensible that two veteran NYPD detectives would allegedly commit such an outrageous act," Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "They took an oath to protect and serve, but allegedly violated that oath by raping a young woman who was in their custody. We will now seek to hold them accountable for this flagrant betrayal of public trust."

Martins was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bail, Hall in lieu of $150,000 bail. Both men were ordered to return to court on Jan. 18, 2018.

If convicted, they each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, a grand jury reportedly voted to indict, following a week of testimony, which included testimony by Chambers.

Following the news of the indictment, Chambers posted on Twitter to thank the people who have supported her.