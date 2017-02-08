Trump Says Nordstrom Treated Ivanka "Unfairly" By Dropping Her Clothing Line The department store announced it would stop selling her clothing line last week due to lagging sales. Twitter

Following news that Nordstrom would drop Ivanka Trump's clothing line due to declining sales, President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the department store has treated her "so unfairly." My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! He also retweeted it from the official @POTUS account, and shared it on Facebook and Instagram.

A spokesperson for Nordstrom previously told BuzzFeed News the brand was cut due to lagging sales, saying the company carries “thousands of brands” and makes “buying decisions based on performance.” “Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

On Wednesday, a Nordstrom spokesperson reiterated that the decision was based on declining sales, adding that Ivanka Trump had been informed of the move in early January. "To reiterate what we've already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Over the past year and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now. "We've had a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team. We've had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we've seen and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January," the spokesperson said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Nordstrom's decision an "attack" and said Trump had "every right as a father" to defend his family. Here's @PressSec defending Trump's tweet slamming @Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's brand. "I think this was less about his family business than an attack on his daughter," Spicer said. "And I think for people to take out their concern about his actions or his executive orders on members of his family, he has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success," he said.

Spicer rejected Nordstrom's statement that the decision was based on brand performance, saying it was a "direct attack" on Trump's policies. .@HallieJackson: Nordstrom says dropping Ivanka was a biz decision due to sales Spicer: This is a direct attack on… https://t.co/AHKDRpS81a "I think there's clearly a targeting of her brand and her name," he said. "There's clearly efforts to undermine that name based on her father's positions on particular policies he's taken." "This is a direct attack on his policies and her name," he said.

The brand's removal from Nordstrom follows efforts by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott businesses from which the Trump family profits. Nordstrom Shannon Coulter, who founded #GrabYourWallet, told Racked she had noticed a major drop in Ivanka Trump stock at Nordstrom. In the month of December, the number of Ivanka Trump items stocked at the department store chain dropped from 71 to 48. In January, it dropped from 43 to 26. “I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,” Coulter told Bloomberg.

Nordstrom isn't the only store that has recently cut the first daughter's collection. Neiman Marcus Within days of Nordstrom's announcement, Neiman Marcus, Belk, Jet, and ShopStyle all said they would stop selling the line as well. Shoe retailer Shoes.com cut the brand in November. And brand inventory appears to be on the decline at other stores as well. Coulter previously noted that the Macy’s website had 90 Ivanka Trump items listed, all heavily discounted. The Macy’s website now lists 44 Ivanka Trump items in stock. On Wednesday, the New York Times first reported that employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls were instructed to throw Ivanka Trump signs into the garbage and mix the merchandise into normal clothing racks. “The communication was intended to instruct stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” company spokeswoman Doreen Thompson told BuzzFeed News in an email. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors.”

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump's collection previously told BuzzFeed News that Nordstrom had already purchased spring apparel from the brand and would move inventory to their physical stores. “The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, the brand’s senior director of marketing, told BuzzFeed News. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives,” she said.

