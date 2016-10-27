Trump Place Residents Now Signing A Petition To Change Their Building's Name

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Amid growing embarrassment at their building's name, residents at Trump Place on Manhattan's Upper West Side have begun petitioning their building to change it.

As was first reported by BuzzFeed News, the renters of the apartments at 140, 160, and 180 Riverside Blvd. wanted the candidate's gold-plated name removed and refused to call the building by its original owner's name.

Instead, they've been calling it "Equity Residential" — the real estate company that's owned the property since 2007 — or simply by their address.

Many of the residents told BuzzFeed News they want the name removed from the building — or even have their rent lowered — as compensation for what they say is a property devalued by its name.

On Oct. 17, hundreds of residents received this flier under their door, which promoted a petition for building management to "dump the Trump name."