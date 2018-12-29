Trump Is Blaming Democrats And The Parents Of Two Migrant Children Who Died In Border Patrol Custody

The president's tweets on Saturday contained incorrect information about the deaths of both 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo.

In his first public comments on the deaths of two young migrant children in the custody of Customs and Border Patrol this month, President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats and the children's grieving parents for their deaths, while also sharing a false version of events. "Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!" the president tweeted. "The two children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol," he added. "The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!" The president's tweets contained incorrect information about the deaths of both Jakelin Caal, a 7-year-old girl from Guatemala who died Dec. 8, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old also from Guatemala who died late on Christmas Eve. They are the first children to die in CBP custody in more than a decade.

Contrary to the president's tweet, Jakelin's father has said he made sure his daughter had enough food and water during their voyage. "She had not suffered from a lack of food or water prior to approaching the border," said lawyers representing the family. Instead, the lawyers have accused CBP of failing to provide the girl with water for eight hours. Additionally, the president's claim that both children were "very sick before" being taken into custody was incorrect. Felipe Gomez Alonzo died seven days after being taken into border patrol custody after a sudden onset of flu symptoms, later determined by a medical examiner to be the Influenza B virus. He had not exhibited any symptoms while traveling to the US, a relative of the boy told the Washington Post. According to the World Health Organization, "the time from infection to illness, known as the incubation period, is about 2 days [for the influenza virus], but ranges from one to four days." After his tweets, Democrats attacked the president for spreading lies and deflecting responsibility.

You slander Jakelin’s memory and re-traumatize her family by spreading lies about why she died. You don’t deserve to represent our nation at any level. #TrumpResign https://t.co/q7gnYGZoLQ

The next President should take personal and professional responsibility for bad things that happen in the executive branch.

Here is the president expressing zero empathy following the death of Jakelin Caal and Felipe Gomez Alonzo. They were only 7 and 8. Their parents, family, and friends are devastated. And the only thing that’s pathetic is your tweet. https://t.co/pc0K9Ai8RM