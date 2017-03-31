BuzzFeed News

Trump Declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month And People Were Like "Sorry, What?"

"No one has done more to increase awareness of sexual assault than Donald J. Trump."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 6:33 p.m. ET

On Friday, President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and was once recorded discussing grabbing women "by the pussy," proclaimed April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

In fact, April has been proclaimed National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month every year starting with President Obama in 2009.
In fact, April has been proclaimed National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month every year starting with President Obama in 2009.

"We dedicate each April to raising awareness about sexual abuse and recommitting ourselves to fighting it," the president said in a White House statement. "Women, children, and men have inherent dignity that should never be violated."

The irony was not lost on people.

This is a good time to remind people that at least 12 women came forward and said they were sexually assaulted by T… https://t.co/lsoqOMmjpP
Keifer Lirette @KeiferLirette

This is a good time to remind people that at least 12 women came forward and said they were sexually assaulted by T… https://t.co/lsoqOMmjpP

Irony just stabbed itself in the heart with a pair of dull scissors. https://t.co/HvYdlL9um0
Kashana @kashanacauley

Irony just stabbed itself in the heart with a pair of dull scissors. https://t.co/HvYdlL9um0

@ddale8
Tony Renner @TonyRenner

@ddale8

Quite a few people pointed out that, well, Trump certainly has increased awareness of sexual assault.

No one has done more to increase awareness of sexual assault than Donald J Trump. https://t.co/fTdPO3ddE4
Josh Gartner @JoshGartner

No one has done more to increase awareness of sexual assault than Donald J Trump. https://t.co/fTdPO3ddE4

Well, Trump did prompt a lot of discussion about sexual assault so I guess he has helped with awareness, in his own… https://t.co/ZT1rqKEQyq
Elise Foley @elisefoley

Well, Trump did prompt a lot of discussion about sexual assault so I guess he has helped with awareness, in his own… https://t.co/ZT1rqKEQyq

Trump did a fine job in the campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse, highlighting the sense of entitlement felt… https://t.co/sR5vFkSXVX
Nicholas Kristof @NickKristof

Trump did a fine job in the campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse, highlighting the sense of entitlement felt… https://t.co/sR5vFkSXVX

Some even wondered if it was an early April Fools' Day prank.

April Fool's Day is tomorrow.... https://t.co/xojr5fgeAt
Leah Litman @LeahLitman

April Fool's Day is tomorrow.... https://t.co/xojr5fgeAt

I hate April Fools Day so much. https://t.co/QuygIb7bTw
Lauren Manalo @lauren_manalo

I hate April Fools Day so much. https://t.co/QuygIb7bTw

Though some seemed fine with it.

I don't understand how people are STILL making this into something bad. https://t.co/2kKshIZxUN
3Hunna @HunterRomes1

I don't understand how people are STILL making this into something bad. https://t.co/2kKshIZxUN

If trump doesn't change, he's a bad person, if he does change, he's still a bad person. smh🙄 https://t.co/cwCuyqfUa8
Kebe Bryent @NATENOSEdaKID

If trump doesn't change, he's a bad person, if he does change, he's still a bad person. smh🙄 https://t.co/cwCuyqfUa8

"I cannot imagine how painful it is for the multiple women he assaulted to read this," one person said.

I cannot imagine how painful it is for the multiple women he assaulted to read this. https://t.co/Ig6AMK7nhN
Anne with an "e" @mrsmaris

I cannot imagine how painful it is for the multiple women he assaulted to read this. https://t.co/Ig6AMK7nhN

And one reporter, Emma Gray, wondered if Trump's call to support survivors of sexual assault applies to the multiple women he's accused of assaulting.

I wonder if Trump would encourage this same support of the 16 women who have publicly accused him of sexual assault
Emma Gray @emmaladyrose

I wonder if Trump would encourage this same support of the 16 women who have publicly accused him of sexual assault

