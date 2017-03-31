Trump Declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month And People Were Like "Sorry, What?"
"No one has done more to increase awareness of sexual assault than Donald J. Trump."
On Friday, President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women and was once recorded discussing grabbing women "by the pussy," proclaimed April as National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
The irony was not lost on people.
Quite a few people pointed out that, well, Trump certainly has increased awareness of sexual assault.
Some even wondered if it was an early April Fools' Day prank.
Though some seemed fine with it.
"I cannot imagine how painful it is for the multiple women he assaulted to read this," one person said.
And one reporter, Emma Gray, wondered if Trump's call to support survivors of sexual assault applies to the multiple women he's accused of assaulting.
