Trump Fans Are Making A "Statement" To Starbucks By Ordering With Trump's Name

Trump Fans Are Making A "Statement" To Starbucks By Ordering With Trump's Name

"If they refuse, take video."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 18, 2016, at 4:04 p.m. ET

Trump supporters are ordering Starbucks under Trump's name to make a "statement" to the coffee company.

@ArantheGreat
@bakedalaska

The trend was apparently started by Twitter user @bakedalaska on Thursday. Since then, many supporters have ordered "Trump cups" and shared them online.

@bakedalaska, a former BuzzFeed employee, told his supporters to &quot;1) Go to Starbucks &amp; tell them your name is Trump and 2) If they refuse take video.&quot;As the #TrumpCup hashtag spread on Twitter, many right-wing accounts began circulating a video claiming one Starbucks location called the cops on a man who ordered with Trump&#x27;s name.BuzzFeed News could not verify the source of the video or details of the event.
@BarbieKeleigh / Via Twitter: @BarbieKeleigh

@bakedalaska, a former BuzzFeed employee, told his supporters to "1) Go to Starbucks & tell them your name is Trump and 2) If they refuse take video."

As the #TrumpCup hashtag spread on Twitter, many right-wing accounts began circulating a video claiming one Starbucks location called the cops on a man who ordered with Trump's name.

BuzzFeed News could not verify the source of the video or details of the event.

This alleged incident only sparked more cups. "If we want Trump written on our cups don't call the cops! Feel free to boycott Starbucks after this," one woman wrote.

If we want Trump written on our cups don't call the cops! Feel free to boycott Starbucks after this. Even Kanye wa… https://t.co/8H512pHNpi
Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 @latinaafortrump

If we want Trump written on our cups don't call the cops! Feel free to boycott Starbucks after this. Even Kanye wa… https://t.co/8H512pHNpi

A spokesperson for Starbucks told BuzzFeed News they do not require baristas to write or call out customer names.

"Over the years, writing customer names on cups and calling out their names has been a fun ritual in our stores," the spokesperson said. "Rarely has it been abused or taken advantage of. We hope and trust that our customers will continue to honor that tradition."

This isn't the first time Trump supporters have spoken out against the coffee giant.

Earlier this month, Starbucks released limited-edition green cups meant to &quot;celebrate community&quot; &quot;during a divisive time in our country.&quot;Many people, thinking it was a replacement for the company&#x27;s red holiday cups, got really offended.The actual holiday cups — which, yes, are red — were released a week later.

Earlier this month, Starbucks released limited-edition green cups meant to "celebrate community" "during a divisive time in our country."

Many people, thinking it was a replacement for the company's red holiday cups, got really offended.

The actual holiday cups — which, yes, are red — were released a week later.

On the other hand, many people are pointing out that buying Starbucks coffee to protest Starbucks doesn't seem like the most well-thought-out protest.

Ah yes, the rarely seen protest strategy of giving a company your money to show you don't support them.
Erin Burr, sir @erinscafe

Ah yes, the rarely seen protest strategy of giving a company your money to show you don't support them.

Y'all are protesting Starbucks...by buying Starbucks? Y'all are new to this protest thing, huh https://t.co/Yp6l91NuQD
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Y'all are protesting Starbucks...by buying Starbucks? Y'all are new to this protest thing, huh https://t.co/Yp6l91NuQD

Attention #TrumpCup crew - wearing a diaper to Starbucks owns the Libs even harder!!!! And buy like 10 coffees, to really show em!!!!!
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Attention #TrumpCup crew - wearing a diaper to Starbucks owns the Libs even harder!!!! And buy like 10 coffees, to really show em!!!!!

Buying lots of Starbucks will sure show Starbucks https://t.co/Iy9C4MhIY7
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

Buying lots of Starbucks will sure show Starbucks https://t.co/Iy9C4MhIY7

The creator of the trend later wrote on Twitter that he didn't consider the movement a "protest," but a statement.

"America loves Starbucks and we used [Starbucks] as an example as how we want to make America great again and show respect for our president and our country," he wrote in part.

And, of course, some people are just trolling now.

Told barista to write "Trump", got this instead. I'm gonna boycott Starbucks &amp; go back every day &amp; try this again t… https://t.co/woGXYs1Pha
good opinion haver @pharmasean

Told barista to write "Trump", got this instead. I'm gonna boycott Starbucks &amp; go back every day &amp; try this again t… https://t.co/woGXYs1Pha

The only rule was Trump had to be on it, right? My #Trumpcup
Woman On the Left @womanontheleft

The only rule was Trump had to be on it, right? My #Trumpcup

This isn't the first time this week Trump supporters have made headlines in Starbucks. A Florida man went viral on Wednesday after he berated a black Starbucks employee for what he called "anti-white discrimination."

#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks &amp; threatens patrons &amp; staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-whit… https://t.co/CzurvSt8p4
jorge de cardenas @Jbdcl

#trump supporter in #miami @Starbucks attacks &amp; threatens patrons &amp; staff bc coffee took too long, blames anti-whit… https://t.co/CzurvSt8p4

A witness said the man was angry that his order took too long.

The man told the Miami Herald he had "had a bad day" and has since apologized to the employee, though he later said he was "racially discriminated against" and may sue Starbucks.

