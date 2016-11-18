Trump Fans Are Making A "Statement" To Starbucks By Ordering With Trump's Name

@bakedalaska, a former BuzzFeed employee, told his supporters to "1) Go to Starbucks & tell them your name is Trump and 2) If they refuse take video."

As the #TrumpCup hashtag spread on Twitter, many right-wing accounts began circulating a video claiming one Starbucks location called the cops on a man who ordered with Trump's name.

BuzzFeed News could not verify the source of the video or details of the event.