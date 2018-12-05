BuzzFeed News

Trump Awkwardly Sat With All The Living Ex-Presidents And First Ladies At George H.W. Bush's Funeral

"No one looks happy to see one another."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 5, 2018, at 12:31 p.m. ET

All the living former presidents and first ladies gathered Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush.

The guests included President Trump, who has previously mocked Bush Sr. and his family. (Trump mocked H.W. Bush's tax policy, derided Jeb Bush as "low energy" during the 2016 campaign, and even blamed George W. Bush for 9/11.)

At the funeral on Wednesday, Trump was seated in a row full of people he has also repeatedly insulted: Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy Carter.

Here's a handy guide, courtesy of Aaron Blake at the Washington Post:

The Trumps are seated next to: 1) The president Trump said was illegitimate (Obama) 2) The president he said assaulted women (Clinton) 3) The first lady/SoS he said should be in jail (Hillary) 4) The president he said was the second-worst, behind Obama (Carter)
Upon arriving at his seat, President Trump shook hands with the Obamas but did not appear to acknowledge the Clintons or Carters.

It was his first time seeing the Obamas and Clintons since his inauguration in 2017.

Since then, he has accused (without evidence) Obama of spying on him during the 2016 campaign and has worked hard to undo Obama's domestic and international legacies.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, stared straight ahead, appearing to avoid eye contact with Trump.

I wish I could commit to anything as hard as Hillary Clinton commits herself to not making eye contact with Donald Trump
Prior to the Trumps' arrival, the Obamas and Clintons had been seen talking and laughing with one another.

The Obamas and Clintons share a quick laugh inside the National Cathedral. Trumps have not been seated yet.
But the mood seemed markedly different once President Trump got there.

This is not awkward at all.
Some thought "no one looks happy to see one another."

POTUS and FLOTUS shake hands with the obamas, and no one looks happy to see one another. also notable that trump didn’t shake hands with the clintons.
George W. Bush, on the other hand, shook hands with all of the presidents and first ladies when he arrived.

He even appeared to pass something to Michelle Obama, who laughed appreciatively, in what seemed to be a callback to how he snuck her a cough drop at John McCain's funeral in September.

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain.
