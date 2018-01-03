Trump And Bannon Are Publicly Feuding And Mitch McConnell Is Just Here For The Drama

So, in case you missed it, President Donald Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon are fighting now.

These include allegations that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch called Trump a "fucking idiot" once and that Trump apparently likes to eat at McDonald's due to a "longtime fear of being poisoned."

Excerpts of Fire and Fury: Inside the White House, which BuzzFeed News obtained a copy of, include a number of juicy details.

It all started on Wednesday, when excerpts of author and media critic Michael Wolff's book about the Trump campaign and administration were leaked.

Some of the most explosive details were attributed to Bannon, who reportedly called a meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russians at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign "treasonous."

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers," Bannon reportedly told Wolff.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."

Speaking about Mueller's investigation, Bannon reportedly said "they're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."