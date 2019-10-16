"I think the family feel a little bit ambushed to say the least," the spokesperson, Radd Seiger, told the BBC.

What they didn’t expect was for the president, a former reality TV star, to arrange a surprise meeting with the woman who is suspected in the crash. According to a family spokesperson, cameras were standing by ready to capture the encounter.

The parents of the British teen killed in a car crash with a US diplomat's wife met President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday. The couple expected to push the president to waive diplomatic immunity for the American woman, so they can seek justice for their son.

The victim of the crash, Harry Dunn, was 19 when he was killed in the August accident. He had been riding his motorcycle on the correct side of the road when the 42-year-old diplomat's wife drove out of the RAF Croughton US Air Force base onto the wrong side of the road and hit the teen head-on, Sky News reported.

The suspect was not identified by authorities but has been widely named as Anne Sacoolas by British media and politicians since.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and fled the UK earlier this October, despite initially telling police she would cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Many are now calling for Sacoolas to return to the UK so the investigation can continue. In an interview with BBC, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "hope[s] that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country."



Sacoolas has not yet spoken publicly about the incident and could not be immediately reached by BuzzFeed News.

Dunn's parents have been pleading for justice for their son, directly asking for Trump to send Sacoolas back to the UK.

“President Trump, please listen,” Charlotte Charles, Dunn's mother, said in an interview with Sky News. “We’re a family in ruin. We’re broken. We can’t grieve. Please, please, let her get back on a plane. Come back to the UK."



On Tuesday, the parents visited the White House to make that plea to Trump in person. They said they didn't know Sacoolas was in the next room, waiting for Trump to introduce them.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Charles said "the bombshell was dropped" by Trump that "Anne Sacoolas was in the building and was willing to meet with us."

The Dunn family said they refused the meeting, but said they "would still love to meet with her but it has to be on our terms and on UK soil."

On Wednesday, Trump confirmed to reporters that he'd arranged the meeting, saying he had "offered to bring the person in question in, and they weren't ready for it."

Trump added that accidents like the one that killed Harry Dunn are common for visiting Americans because "the roads are opposite."

"That happens in Europe, you go to Europe and the roads are opposite. It's very tough if you're from the United States," Trump said. "That happens to a lot of people, by the way."