World Leaders Were Caught On Video Apparently Mocking Trump At The NATO Summit

After the video went viral, Trump called Justin Trudeau "two-faced" and announced he'd leave the summit early.

At the NATO anniversary celebration at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, several world leaders appeared to mock President Donald Trump in an exchange that was caught on camera. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and the British Princess Anne laugh while seemingly discussing Trump, in a video that has since gone viral.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool)

In the video, Johnson asks Macron, "Is that why you were late?" Trudeau responds, "He was late because he takes a 40-minute — 40-minute press conference off the top." Trump is never directly named in the video, but the unguarded conversation seems to refer to a tense press conference Macron and Trump held the previous day.

Macron appears to be speaking spiritedly, gesturing with his hands, but he and the others present are inaudible in the video. "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau says, after a cut in the footage.

JUST IN: Asked about video of NATO leaders caught on camera speaking candidly, President Trump says PM Trudeau "is two-faced," but adds "honestly, he's a nice guy." https://t.co/A0kQ00ymEc

In a press conference Wednesday, Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" for his comments, before adding, "Honestly, he's a nice guy." He also suggested that the remarks may have been because Trudeau is "not very happy" that Trump wants Canada to contribute more funds to NATO.

"The truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2%, and I guess he's not very happy about it," Trump said. He then tweeted that he canceled his last press conference and would leave the summit early. Johnson later denied they were talking about Trump, telling reporters, "That's complete nonsense, and I don’t know where that has come from... I really don't know what is being referred to there." Trudeau confirmed they were discussing Trump, saying the comment about his team's jaws dropping was about Trump unexpectedly announcing the US would hold the next G7 summit at Camp David.

The video spread quickly, and many people noted the irony that Trump repeatedly made comments that "the world is laughing at us" while on the campaign trail.

Can’t get over this video, both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used “other countries are laughing at us” as an attack against his predecessors. https://t.co/j2zmF27vBK

Another video from the reception in which Princess Anne appeared to opt out of greeting Trump in the receiving line has also gone viral. Many on Twitter saw this as the Queen's daughter shading Trump, but according to the UK's Press Association, the explanation was way more simple (and less juicy): Princess Anne was just not a part of the receiving line.

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today

In the moment seen in the video, the Queen had apparently turned to see which politician she would be greeting next. The only person standing there was her daughter, Princess Anne. "It's just me," she reportedly said, indicating the Queen had completed her welcoming duties.

PA suggests it's not even as deep as that, and that it was literally Anne just not going through the receiving line cause she's, y'know, a Princess. Everyone just craves the taste of royal boots.