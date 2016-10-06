BuzzFeed News

This Dad Of Triplets Had A Hilarious Solution To Stop Backseat Fights

This Dad Of Triplets Had A Hilarious Solution To Stop Backseat Fights

"I'm always using creative solutions. You have to when you are outnumbered."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 5:24 p.m. ET

Life with triplets is no joke, a fact that Jake White, a dad in Ohio, knows all too well.

"Stella, Jude, and Xavier, our 2-year-olds, were stealing each other's snacks and water bottles," White told BuzzFeed News. "So, to me it was clear they needed some personal space."
Especially when it comes to taking them pretty much anywhere.

"Stella, Jude, and Xavier, our 2-year-olds, were stealing each other's snacks and water bottles," White told BuzzFeed News. "So, to me it was clear they needed some personal space."

Fortunately, he came up with just the solution.

He partitioned the three car seats with large pieces of foam core and proceeded to enjoy the sweet silence that comes when three 2-year-olds are not screaming at each other.

"It is a good idea, and it works!" White said. "Car rides are peaceful when the dividers are in, and quite the opposite without them."
He partitioned the three car seats with large pieces of foam core and proceeded to enjoy the sweet silence that comes when three 2-year-olds are not screaming at each other.

"It is a good idea, and it works!" White said. "Car rides are peaceful when the dividers are in, and quite the opposite without them."

The "triplet hack" went viral after he shared it on Facebook, and it has made thousands of people laugh and applaud him.

Commenters called it "hilarious" and "genius," but White said it was just "a logical, simple fix."

"I have a background in fine art and emergency medicine," he said. "So it's natural for me to combine safety, creativity, and obviously peace when it comes to raising triplets."

Commenters called it "hilarious" and "genius," but White said it was just "a logical, simple fix."

"I have a background in fine art and emergency medicine," he said. "So it's natural for me to combine safety, creativity, and obviously peace when it comes to raising triplets."

White said clever problem-solving helps him and his wife, who is studying to be a nurse practitioner, to "make more time in your day for the learning and laughter."

"I'm always using creative solutions," he said. "You have to when you are outnumbered."
"I'm always using creative solutions," he said. "You have to when you are outnumbered."

"I am lucky to be able to hang out with the coolest kids," White said. "They make me laugh all day long with their willingness to go along with all of this dad's ideas."

