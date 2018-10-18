A Police Officer Who Was Filmed Saying He's "A Little Trigger-Happy" Has Been Fired

A police officer in Hartford, Connecticut, who warned a group of men that he was "a little trigger-happy" has been fired.

In a Facebook video that went viral in August, the officer, Stephen Barone, was recorded questioning the seven men, whom he'd accused of trespassing, the Hartford Courant reported.

“If anybody wants to fight or run, I’m a little trigger-happy guys, I'm not gonna lie,” Barone can be heard saying in the video.

Barone went on to warn the group that he is "paid a ton of money in overtime if I have to shoot somebody, so don't do anything stupid."

Rashawn Johnson, who filmed the video, told NBC Connecticut he was drinking on his friend's porch when Barone approached them.

"We weren't doing nothing wrong," Johnson said. "We were all just in shock to hear him say that and glad there were other officers there that were more professional about their job."

"It was kind of sick you know to have to sit there and listen to a cop say that," said Johnson. He added that he was "honestly just glad I didn't record somebody there getting shot."