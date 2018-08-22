A Black Bartender Says A Security Guard Asked Him For A "Trayvon Martini"

“Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American?” the bartender said. “How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure’?”

A security guard has reportedly been placed on administrative leave after trying to order a “Trayvon Martini” from a black bartender in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a now-viral Facebook post, the bartender, who goes by Alobar Bandaloop on Facebook, said the incident occurred last week when security guard Mike Dargy walked into his bar.

Bandaloop said Dargy, who is a former police officer, told him the recipe was “one shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down.”

The comment was in reference to Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in 2012 and became a major catalyst for Black Lives Matter.

Bandaloop said he refused to serve Dargy and said the “smug look on his face was one of the most punchable looks I’ve ever seen.”

“Herein lies the big problem: he’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me,” wrote Bandaloop.

“Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American?” he wrote. “How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure’?”

Buzzard Beach, the bar where Bandaloop said he works, declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.