People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Over How Close The Race Is
"Chances of me having a heart attack in the next couple hours: too close to call."
With the election looking incredibly close, people are starting to lose their goddamn minds.
The back and forth is just too much to bear.
"Too close to call" has quickly become the worst collection of words we've ever heard.
Reality is setting in.
We're all gonna vom.
Is this the last season of America?
RIP our sanity.
