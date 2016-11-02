Vogue Declared Cleavage To Be "Over" And Now They're Getting Roasted
"That is not how bodies work, fam."
"Is cleavage over?" That's what British Vogue is asking in their December issue — and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they're getting roasted for it.
The magazine even put their question up to a poll.
Now, people are striking back, many wondering why people's body types are ever considered "trends" in the first place.
A lot of people are talking about just how damaging these attitudes can be.
As well as pointing out that this isn't the first time Vogue has encouraged body types as trends.
Some people are just mad as hell.
And of course, some are just straight-up trolling.
Tits 👏 out 👏 for 👏 yourself. 👏
