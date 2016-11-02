BuzzFeed News

Vogue Declared Cleavage To Be "Over" And Now They're Getting Roasted

Vogue Declared Cleavage To Be "Over" And Now They're Getting Roasted

"That is not how bodies work, fam."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 2, 2016, at 2:48 p.m. ET

"Is cleavage over?" That's what British Vogue is asking in their December issue — and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they're getting roasted for it.

The issue, which comes out Nov. 3, includes an article about "the distinct lack of pertinently pushed-up breasts everywhere from runway to red carpet."

"The tits will not be out for the lads. Or for anyone else, for that matter," writer Kathleen Baird-Murray says in the piece.
The issue, which comes out Nov. 3, includes an article about "the distinct lack of pertinently pushed-up breasts everywhere from runway to red carpet."

"The tits will not be out for the lads. Or for anyone else, for that matter,” writer Kathleen Baird-Murray says in the piece.

The magazine even put their question up to a poll.

Now, people are striking back, many wondering why people's body types are ever considered "trends" in the first place.

So Vogue are basically saying that body shapes like mine are out of fashion. What about people who can't help havin… https://t.co/eG1ncvR2Tb
Sophie Hall @SophLouiseHall

So Vogue are basically saying that body shapes like mine are out of fashion. What about people who can't help havin… https://t.co/eG1ncvR2Tb

the fact that vogue is saying cleavage is out when some people can't even help it and how is that even a fashion trend ?
🔪 @hazoffisdead

the fact that vogue is saying cleavage is out when some people can't even help it and how is that even a fashion trend ?

Vogue has apparently said breasts are no longer fashionable. That is not how bodies work fam
Leah Ocarina @OcarinaLink24

Vogue has apparently said breasts are no longer fashionable. That is not how bodies work fam

A lot of people are talking about just how damaging these attitudes can be.

As every woman who got a boob job due to the pressures of magazines like Vogue stares down at her now unfashionable… https://t.co/2ggDJZkGtu
Michele Morrow @michelemorrow

As every woman who got a boob job due to the pressures of magazines like Vogue stares down at her now unfashionable… https://t.co/2ggDJZkGtu

Not really shocked about the vogue thing, shocked that its 2016 &women are shamed for having boobs, srry but girls have cleavage, it happens
pam beesly @_emgreenn

Not really shocked about the vogue thing, shocked that its 2016 &women are shamed for having boobs, srry but girls have cleavage, it happens

As well as pointing out that this isn't the first time Vogue has encouraged body types as trends.

As for body shaming, are yall even surprised that vogue is doing that? As if they didn't force "heroin chic" throughout the 90's & 2000's
r @SimplyRania

As for body shaming, are yall even surprised that vogue is doing that? As if they didn't force "heroin chic" throughout the 90's & 2000's

In 2014, they published an article titled "We're Officially in the Era of the Big Booty" which was widely criticized for its erasure of women of color.

Some people are just mad as hell.

I will rock out with my tits out until my dying breath. You can suffocate in the depths of my cleavage, Vogue
Jett Rink 💀 @jessiekaiser

I will rock out with my tits out until my dying breath. You can suffocate in the depths of my cleavage, Vogue

TITS WILL ALWAYS BE IN STYLE FUCK VOGUE https://t.co/FJQQ8uLgg1
daddy meniscula @hypnoticspxlls

TITS WILL ALWAYS BE IN STYLE FUCK VOGUE https://t.co/FJQQ8uLgg1

tits out for harambe lol fuck off vogue tits out for life https://t.co/QsB85TtykZ
hopey @_hopesinclair

tits out for harambe lol fuck off vogue tits out for life https://t.co/QsB85TtykZ

And of course, some are just straight-up trolling.

vogue said boobs aren't fashionable time to cut of a titty
kiki @palimpsested

vogue said boobs aren't fashionable time to cut of a titty

does vogue even know how boobs work
nOW LOOK AT THIS NET @monadozygarde52

does vogue even know how boobs work

I'm glad Vogue has declared the cleavage over because it gives me ample time to get rid of my old boobs and get new ones from Topshop
Holly Baxter @h0llyb4xter

I'm glad Vogue has declared the cleavage over because it gives me ample time to get rid of my old boobs and get new ones from Topshop

Tits 👏 out 👏 for 👏 yourself. 👏

My tits are out for me. And they look fucking awesome. 🖕🏻 vogue https://t.co/xmiRKyCzI9
🖕🏻🖕🏻 @xphoebewhite

My tits are out for me. And they look fucking awesome. 🖕🏻 vogue https://t.co/xmiRKyCzI9

BuzzFeed News has reached out to British Vogue.

