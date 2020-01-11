Amy Poehler And Tina Fey Will Host The Golden Globes Next Year

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a press release.

The legendary comedy duo have hosted the awards show three times in the past, in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

NBC announced the hosts Saturday, shortly after Poehler broke the news to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A date for the awards show has not yet been set.

Fey and Poehler were widely praised for their past performances as hosts of the Golden Globes.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

The announcement comes less than a week after this year's Golden Globes, which was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

It was Gervais' fifth time as host — and his last, as he told the audience during his monologue.

Gervais' monologue didn't go over too well with the audience. It contained a number of off-color jokes, including ones about Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein, and a sexual remark about Dame Judi Dench in Cats. At one point, he mocked the celebrities in the audience for pretending to be "woke."