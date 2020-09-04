This Stoner In A Beanie Is One Of The Most Wholesome, Prolific, And Viral TikTokers

If you've been on TikTok anytime in the past month, you've probably seen one of Joel's videos.

Actually, you've probably seen, like, 200 of them.

Joel, aka @flamingoboy1196, has rapidly become one of the most prolific and popular TikTokers on the app. The 23-year-old — who outside of TikTok works in videography, makes music, and has a job in a restaurant — has skyrocketed to more than 1.1 million followers in just over a month.

Joel, who lives in the Baltimore area, has amassed devoted fans for his signature content which is basically just videos of him, looking out-of-this-world stoned, and reacting to other people's TikToks, usually with his signature "Woooooooow."

"People essentially know me for saying the word 'Wow,'" Joel told BuzzFeed News on Friday. (Joel asked his full name not be used for privacy reasons.)

TikTok has become well-known for catapulting young people to fame practically overnight, and Joel — flamingo hat and all — has become one of them.

Much of his sudden rise to TikTok fame came about just because of how much he's posting, which is...a lot.

“I just started posting a lot," he said. "Honestly, realistically, it could be anywhere from 20 [videos] to the most I ever posted, which was like 90 or something.”