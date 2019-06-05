Three Americans Have Mysteriously Died Days Apart At The Same Dominican Republic Hotel
Days before Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in their hotel room, Miranda Schaup-Werner suddenly collapsed and died in hers.
Three Americans have mysteriously died within one week at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic, the State Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
A Maryland couple, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, was found dead Thursday in their room at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana after they missed their check out time, according to Dominican Today.
Police said in a statement that Holmes and Day died of respiratory failure and fluid accumulation in the lungs, noting that blood pressure medication was found in the room and a toxicology test will be conducted.
There were no signs of violence, the hotel said in a statement, adding that they are "deeply saddened by the incident" and will work with the authorities as they investigate.
Two days before they were found dead, Holmes posted photos of the two posing on a boat, which he captioned "Boat 🚣 ride of a lifetime!!!"
Five days before they were found dead, another American died at the hotel.
Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, was on vacation with her husband to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary when she suddenly collapsed, family members told WFMZ.
After checking in May 25, the couple went to their room to relax and Schaup-Werner had a drink from the minibar.
"At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures, and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed," her brother-in-law, Jay McDonald, told WFMZ.
Her husband, Dan Werner, performed CPR, and EMTs tried to revive her, but they were unable to save her.
"He was understandably in shock, but the whole thing was just so stunning," McDonald said.
Schaup-Werner died of the same causes the Maryland couple did, the hotel reportedly said.
McDonald said Schaup-Werner had a heart condition 15 years ago, but has since been cleared by a doctor as healthy.
Shortly after the family returned home, they heard about the deaths of Holmes and Day, who'd checked in on the same day as Schaup-Werner and her husband.
That's when they contacted the State Department to investigate the similarities, according to CNN.
"The bizarre issue of the same hotel and these things happening within days of each other and the complete unexpected nature of what happened to Miranda...we just want to understand this," McDonald said.
"What we thought was a freak event now we don't know," he added.
The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from BuzzFeed News, but confirmed Schaup-Werner's death on the premises to Fox News, saying they followed "established protocols."
"In the days that followed, we provided our complete support to Mr. Werner in collaboration with local authorities and the U.S. Embassy," the hotel added. "We are deeply saddened by this situation and express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."
A spokesperson for the State Department said the US Embassy is "actively monitoring the investigations by Dominican authorities into these tragic deaths" and they "stand ready to provide assistance as requested."
-
