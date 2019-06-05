Three Americans Have Mysteriously Died Days Apart At The Same Dominican Republic Hotel

Days before Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in their hotel room, Miranda Schaup-Werner suddenly collapsed and died in hers.

Facebook Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day.

Three Americans have mysteriously died within one week at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic, the State Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

A Maryland couple, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, was found dead Thursday in their room at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana after they missed their check out time, according to Dominican Today. Police said in a statement that Holmes and Day died of respiratory failure and fluid accumulation in the lungs, noting that blood pressure medication was found in the room and a toxicology test will be conducted. There were no signs of violence, the hotel said in a statement, adding that they are "deeply saddened by the incident" and will work with the authorities as they investigate. Two days before they were found dead, Holmes posted photos of the two posing on a boat, which he captioned "Boat 🚣 ride of a lifetime!!!"

WFMZ

Five days before they were found dead, another American died at the hotel. Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, was on vacation with her husband to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary when she suddenly collapsed, family members told WFMZ.

After checking in May 25, the couple went to their room to relax and Schaup-Werner had a drink from the minibar. "At one point, she was sitting there happily smiling and taking pictures, and the next moment she was in acute pain and called out for Dan and she collapsed," her brother-in-law, Jay McDonald, told WFMZ.

Her husband, Dan Werner, performed CPR, and EMTs tried to revive her, but they were unable to save her. "He was understandably in shock, but the whole thing was just so stunning," McDonald said. Schaup-Werner died of the same causes the Maryland couple did, the hotel reportedly said.

