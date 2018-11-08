Authorities Have Identified The Shooter Who Murdered At Least 12 People At A California Bar

The man who opened fire on a California bar on Thursday morning, killing 12 people, was identified as a retired Marine by law enforcement authorities.

The shooter, Ian David Long, 28, had been in contact with police in the past for a minor traffic collision, for being the victim of a battery at a bar in April 2015, and for acting "irrationally" at his home earlier this year, said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Authorities who responded to the scene said that "mental health specialists who met with him talked to him and cleared him."

Long was found dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill.

"We have no idea what the motive was at this point," Dean said.

He purchased the weapon used in the attack legally.

