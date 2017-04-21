This Very Good Dog Loves Collecting Pinecones And OMG IS THAT A DEMON
"They should cast the dog for Conjuring 3."
This is Joey Sweren, 19, and his dog, Buddy (left).
Buddy has a rather unique hobby: He loves to collect pinecones.
Last month, Sweren and Buddy were on a walk, and as per usual, Buddy had to add a new pinecone to his trove.
He was swiftly deemed a Good Boy and everyone loved him.
ADVERTISEMENT
But then...
Wait...
ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT THE EVERLOVING H*CK IS THAT
People were SPOOKED by the small floofy demon pup.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Bork, grr"
A few people thought he looked like Bane.
But don't worry — Buddy isn't really a demonic creature. He just looks like one when he holds a pinecone in his mouth.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.